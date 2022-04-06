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Mind-Blowing: Could the Origin of COVID Be From a Symbol of Evil? - 'Watch the Water'
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243 views • April 06, 2022
TODAYS LATEST NEWS
The government's historic LGBT+ conference has been cancelled. https://bit.ly/3NPAz1k
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Boris Johnson defends the phrase "necessary and fair." National Insurance premiums are increasing. https://bit.ly/37klyUe
Police in the United States apprehend two brothers in connection with recent mass shootings in Sacramento https://bit.ly/38xPRHV
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The government's historic LGBT+ conference has been cancelled. https://bit.ly/3NPAz1k
Prince Harry expresses' some regret' over his feud with the royals. https://bit.ly/3rsHS5F
The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia will collaborate on hypersonic weapons. https://bit.ly/3v1dKPu
Boris Johnson defends the phrase "necessary and fair." National Insurance premiums are increasing. https://bit.ly/37klyUe
Police in the United States apprehend two brothers in connection with recent mass shootings in Sacramento https://bit.ly/38xPRHV
OTHER VIDEOS TO WATCH
LIFESTYLE IS A DISEASE https://bit.ly/3uRqIzl
Did this actually happen? https://bit.ly/3LCe2mO
CNN busted using cgi video https://bit.ly/3vaXY4X
HERES YOUR FAVOURITE GUY WILL https://bit.ly/3LHllJZ
It's official. The US Senate today announced: "Corona is a lie"! https://bit.ly/3DJ2vzm
Mark Dice openly discusses the woke agenda for American public schools https://bit.ly/3J3FYyi
Steyn Hunter ALL EYES ON ME https://bit.ly/37SOLpF
these comedians are everywhere... https://bit.ly/3iD2pQ7
GRAPHENE FOUND IN KELLOGS CORN FLAKES https://bit.ly/35fBg2p
KELLOGS CERIALS ARE POISONING OUR CHILDREN https://bit.ly/3ICZCRv
Russell Brand and Yuval Noah Harari 'humans are now hackable animals' https://bit.ly/36uZXsc
Member of European Parliament calls Justin Trudeau a dictator to his face https://bit.ly/3qE0Mpw
Agenda21 explained https://bit.ly/3pzDd0t
Ok NASA fanboys, explain this... https://bit.ly/3ChyrtN
Indians setting fires to 5G towers https://bit.ly/3hBOIjO
American Cancer Society Exposed https://bit.ly/3KcdYJM
All of America’s problems started with the federal reserve act (1913) https://bit.ly/3Kh6qWb
HERE IS SOMETHING YOU WILL NOT HEAR ON MAIN STREAM MEDIA https://bit.ly/35O1PeQ
VERY SAD STORY (PREGNANT PLEASE WATCH) https://bit.ly/36gR8lm
UK APPROVES ITS 5th COVID VACCINE, NOVAVAX https://bit.ly/3v1M8eN
THE JABBED ARE ABOUT TO GET A RUDE AWAKENING https://bit.ly/3p2bWnk
Nurse confronts CBC journalists in Ottawa about their reporting https://bit.ly/3H5CxpM
Mask-Obsessed School Board Served MASSIVE LAWSUIT At Hearing https://bit.ly/3I72JBs
.
OTHER CHANNELS AND APP TO JOIN
MY YOUTUBE https://bit.ly/pondicorner-tv
TELEGRAM, JOIN AND SHARE YOUR CONTENTS HERE https://bit.ly/dmixgroup
Daily Life is better in the app keep up to date with all we post
click here to download our app https://bit.ly/328u17h
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