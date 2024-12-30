2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 35

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2025: Ed’s Greatest Concern and Economic Analysis
- US Govt. funding illegal immigrants hurting the US economy
- Deficits are $2 Trillion which is 8% of GDP = Crisis!
- Non-farm payroll numbers at all time worst – job revisions coming
- The real middle class economy is in a real recession – Ed breaks it down
- Ed discusses elements of incoming administrations economic policies
- Without Trump we are rapidly heading for a US bankruptcy and collapse
- Biden admin blocks countries from SWIFT system declaring economic war
- Dollar’s rise upon Trump election – Ed says BRICS will fade away
- The USD slow decline as a worlds reserve currency will reverse with DJT
- Federal Reserve props up certain banks – credit risk within banks looming
- Loses hiding by pretending and extending – beware of the banks
- Stock market and bank warning between now and January 20
- Gold and silver dips down in crisis pull back will be minor – buy gold and silver and hold it!
- Oil demand is low oil will be priced lower once DJT policies on oil drilling takes root
- Ed comments crypto-bitcoin and securing the USD enroute to an encrypted QFS
- Tariffs are a tool – Ed goes into some details on DJT and tariffs
- Iraqi dinar and Zim fast track to wealth? Think twice – invest what you can lose
- Ed’s greatest concern is confidence in the agencies due to false reporting and the damage this creates
- Ed weighs in on Jerome Powell as Fed Res Chairman
- End the Fed? Unwind it in stages
- Stock market rises in part driven part an AI bubble – Ed warns of a correction in the horizon and explains why
- Correction begins between now and March 2025
- Gold and silver forecast – near-term cautious long term bullish buy it hold it
NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.
