US Social Credit System Getting Closer!

You may have heard recently about China's social credit system which will be fully implemented in 2021. I'll have more about that later. Many people in the US government and globalist corporations are in favor of a cashless society anyway, based on a digital currency regulated by a social credit system. Through facial recognition cameras, other biometric tracking, forced societal behavior compliance through rewards or loss of some privileges, and a snitch system...the US would obviously look drastically different. Some people think some type of social credit system would actually be good for people. That it could lower crime, end hate speech, make people make better decisions to avoid unhealthy habits, and so on. But would the American people tolerate such a control system for the greater societal good? It could be complicated especially if politics and agendas run it. I'll have some examples later on.



Back to China. Their social credit system uses facial recognition and biometric surveillance that judges the state's perceived trustworthiness of every individual. Not only are social media, financial accounts, and behavior and activities tied into a person's "score," but also how friends and associates view non-complying people. The program allows China to closely monitor each of their 1.4 billion citizens. It rewards or punishes citizens for their "trustworthiness," it "blacklist" people with low social credibility scores. And, it publicly discloses businesses and individuals that are proclaimed as "untrustworthy." If you don't make the proper social credit score...travel and other benefits could be reduced or suspended.



Now back to the US. With the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, protests over police and cries for justice, and so on, some proponents of a US social credit system think a program like it would have high benefit. Through surveillance and citizen snitches authorities could see if individual pandemic social distancing is occurring, when safe and effective vaccines are administered they could give more incentives to encourage taking them, and placing restrictions on those refusing them. Law enforcement could further de-incentivise criminal activity and unruly interactions. They could track people having unhealthy habits...and to encourage them to change for the good of all. If this type of social credit system came to the US, people may resist the surveillance intrusion, but some believe good things could happen as a result.



Big US corporations and tech companies are moving ahead with their desire to gather our data and information, which easily could fit into a version of a Chinese social credit system. As the surveillance and tracking occurs there are worries that corporations would take those on a "bad behavior" list and license the data to other companies. And, what would prohibit the US government from seeking access to that information too?



Many conservatives on social media platforms in the US have said they've suffered at the hands of "Big Tech" in recent years. Conservatives and Christians say in many cases their Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube accounts have had content removed, or they've been locked out entirely for political views...although Big Tech has denied that. But beyond that Big Corporations, including credit card companies, have reportedly dropped merchant processing accounts for many customers because of their conservative/religious views. Once you're on their "black" list no one at an address can obtain an account. That happened to conservative "Gab" social media platform's CEO Andrew Torba. Gab was labeled as allowing hate speech...even though it is protected under the first amendment. He says "That shows many US corporations have started to put-in-place their own version of China's social scoring system." Even though all of them, Torba says, are committed to justice reform and equality.



Many US Christians are aware of this and concerned about any coming social scoring system. Could they be impugned for their faith and beliefs under this? I certainly hope not. But in recent years political correctness has tried to get the Bible labeled as "hate speech." Where will this all lead? The next couple of years will tell.