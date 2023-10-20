Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G is Killing Us with Lee Merritt
channel image
Palandrome
137 Subscribers
274 views
Published Yesterday

Reinette Senum interviews Lee Merritt. Here they discuss 5G and how it is effecting us every day.

Dr. Lee Merritt, MD Exposes Some of America's Biggest Red Flags

Also, check out the In Power Network for a way to combat this and other environmental weapons that are attacking us. Follow this link to Save $50 on membership
Keywords
emfcell towers5greinette senumlee merritt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket