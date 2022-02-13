America vs Communists

What war are we fighting anyway? While you were distracted with a Republicans vs Democrats game, the real battle is Americans vs Communists. Wake up! Shift your perception to behind the veil! Resist evil always! Never give up or give in. The church is the answer! But not if she slumbers.Scripture References:1 Peter 2:121 Peter 2:152 Peter 2:9-12Romans 1:18-32Revelation 18:23Ephesians 6:10 -18Posting everyday on our Telegram ChannelJoin the channel today!Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie LouLink:t.me/MarjorieLouMUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, AudibleAnd at your favorite bookstoreFREE COURSES for Christians!Recommended in this podcastFacebook Lives 2020 andFacebook Lives 2021Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author