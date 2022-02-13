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America vs Communists
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64 views • February 13, 2022
What war are we fighting anyway? While you were distracted with a Republicans vs Democrats game, the real battle is Americans vs Communists. Wake up! Shift your perception to behind the veil! Resist evil always! Never give up or give in. The church is the answer! But not if she slumbers.
Scripture References:
1 Peter 2:12
1 Peter 2:15
2 Peter 2:9-12
Romans 1:18-32
Revelation 18:23
Ephesians 6:10 -18
Posting everyday on our Telegram Channel
Join the channel today!
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
Link:
t.me/MarjorieLou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
And at your favorite bookstore
FREE COURSES for Christians!
Recommended in this podcast
Facebook Lives 2020 and
Facebook Lives 2021
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://MarjorieLou.com
Scripture References:
1 Peter 2:12
1 Peter 2:15
2 Peter 2:9-12
Romans 1:18-32
Revelation 18:23
Ephesians 6:10 -18
Posting everyday on our Telegram Channel
Join the channel today!
Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
Link:
t.me/MarjorieLou
MUST READ - "Becoming a Powerful Christian - 7 Secrets to a Life of Miracles and Answered Prayer" BEST-SELLING Book by Marjorie Lou.
In such a time as this, YOU MUST KNOW HOW MIRACLES WORK. They are not just for the super-spiritual. They are for YOU! This life-changing book introduces you to the reality of God's Kingdom, how it works, and how God makes His immeasurable greatness of power available to you. Finally experience miracles and healing in your life! Explains in detail what “Behind the Veil” really means.
https://kingdompurposelife.com/shop/
Amazon.com in Kindle, paperback, hardback, Audible
And at your favorite bookstore
FREE COURSES for Christians!
Recommended in this podcast
Facebook Lives 2020 and
Facebook Lives 2021
https://KingdomPurposeLife.com
Get off the spiritual couch and get strong in the Word of God! Time to understand the Kingdom and how to function efficiently in it. Critical training for times such as this.
Discover your Kingdom Purpose Life and get trained to walk it out!
Did I say FREE? Why yes! I did!
More about Marjorie Lou – Speaker and Author
https://MarjorieLou.com
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