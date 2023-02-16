https://gettr.com/post/p28i1uxee78
2023.02.15 Every holiday or festival had gone bad under CCP’s ruling. Only Brother Miles knows the meaning of love and how to love.
在中共治下的任何节目均已经变质。只有七哥了解什么是爱，如何去爱。
