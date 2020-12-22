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Covid 19 Test lab Unfit for Use A Inside Undercover Investigation Revealed.
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99 views • December 22, 2020
An undercover investigator exposed the lack of organization, control and discipline of staff at a COVID-19 laboratory centre. Where errors are routinely overlooked and hygiene practices are not followed that could lead to cross contamination and increased false positive test results.
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