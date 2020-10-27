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EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Audio Confesses Partnership With China ‘Spy Chief’… Joe Biden Named As Criminal Case Witness
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10590 views • October 27, 2020
AN AUDIO RECORDING EXCLUSIVELY OBTAINED BY THE NATIONAL PULSE REVEALS HUNTER BIDEN DISCUSSING BUSINESS INVOLVEMENT WITH A “SPY CHIEF OF CHINA” AND HOW HIS BUSINESS PARTNER DEVON ARCHER NAMED HIM AND HIS FATHER AS WITNESSES IN A SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK CRIMINAL CASE.
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