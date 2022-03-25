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FULL SHOW: Texas School Locks Kids In Building And Forces Them To Do Gay Pride Parade
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200 views • March 25, 2022
In an unbelievable series of events, reporter Kristi Leigh has police called on her, is removed off school grounds and issued a citation for trespassing. All for reporting on publicly promoted events that have caused local backlash of schools teachers elementary aged kids about gay sex, and much worse, and holding a gay pride week without notifying parents. All of this, by the way, is illegal and the signs of predatory behavior. Joe Biden subtly announces to expect food shortages in America. Owen Shroyer takes calls in response to the Kristi Leigh report as she joins in-studio after the events.
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