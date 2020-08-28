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ΑΓΩΝΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΥΣΤΡΑΛΙΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΓΚΟΣΜΙΑ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑ !εκτακτα νεα
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133 views • August 28, 2020
Ο Λουκάς Κίνιας ρίχνει φως ΕΚΤΑΚΤΩΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΩΝΑ ΤΩΝ ΑΥΣΤΡΑΛΩΝ ΠΡΟΣ ΟΦΕΛΟΣ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΟΣ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΣΕΒΑΣΜΟ ΣΤΑ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΝΑ ΔΙΚΑΙΩΜΑΤΑ!
ΠΑΡΑΚΑΛΩ ΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΔΕΙ ΟΛΟΣ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ...
ΠΑΡΑΚΑΛΩ ΑΝΑΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΣΤΕ ΝΑ ΤΟ ΔΕΙ ΟΛΟΣ Ο ΚΟΣΜΟΣ...
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