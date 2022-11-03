Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022 Part 3

Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022
"Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. I saw the assassin while firing from top of container, he fired a burst from his pistol & he was on the left side. He celebrated after firing so it was a planned assassination attempt."
https://twitter.com/MusaNV18/status/1588140040529526789
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.