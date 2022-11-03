Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022 Part 3

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Former PM Imran Khan Pakistan failed assassination attempt Nov 3 2022
"Imran Khan was shot in the leg but was stable while being taken to hospital. I saw the assassin while firing from top of container, he fired a burst from his pistol & he was on the left side. He celebrated after firing so it was a planned assassination attempt."
https://twitter.com/MusaNV18/status/1588140040529526789