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The Event (Wisdom Circle + Raw Deal) 11 August 21 - Guest: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9!
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186 views • August 11, 2021
The Event (Raw Deal + Wisdom Circle) 11August 21 - Guest: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9. The brilliant Blackbird9 returns to The Event to discuss the current war against the sane and the healthy. Callers joined the show in hour 2.
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