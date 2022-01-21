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WAKE UP! YOU'RE LITERALLY UNDER A SPELL. KOMMER PÅ SVENSKA EFTER 2,58
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80 views • January 21, 2022
1. WAKE UP! YOU'RE LITERALLY UNDER A SPELL | MAX IGAN. ENLIGHTMENT IS A DESTRUCTIVE PROCESS. ITS PAINFUL TO WAKE UP AND SEE ALL EVIL IN THE WORLD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XxMyuZMVpe1c/
2. Johns Hopkins Doctor Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
3. Stew Peters. No Vax? Get Taxed: Globalist Plans To Tax The Unvaccinated Starts Test Run In Quebec.
https://rumble.com/vsz0ip-no-vax-get-taxed-globalist-plans-to-tax-the-unvaccinated-starts-test-run-in.html
4. Journal TV. 33 of 36 died doublevaxxed in NSW Australia becauce they didnt get the booster.
https://www.brighteon.com/4619738a-61b7-4314-8f26-abf89eb2cd47
5. Worldview Report From 01-20-22. Lindell TV is a new good newschannel.
https://www.brighteon.com/5b704645-2b0c-4add-b6d1-36d1e2e087c9
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XxMyuZMVpe1c/
2. Johns Hopkins Doctor Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine
https://www.westernjournal.com/johns-hopkins-doc-says-natural-immunity-27-times-effective-vaccine/
3. Stew Peters. No Vax? Get Taxed: Globalist Plans To Tax The Unvaccinated Starts Test Run In Quebec.
https://rumble.com/vsz0ip-no-vax-get-taxed-globalist-plans-to-tax-the-unvaccinated-starts-test-run-in.html
4. Journal TV. 33 of 36 died doublevaxxed in NSW Australia becauce they didnt get the booster.
https://www.brighteon.com/4619738a-61b7-4314-8f26-abf89eb2cd47
5. Worldview Report From 01-20-22. Lindell TV is a new good newschannel.
https://www.brighteon.com/5b704645-2b0c-4add-b6d1-36d1e2e087c9
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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