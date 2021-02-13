© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China’s Silent Takeover While America's Elite Slept
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • February 13, 2021
Nov 29, 2019
“THIS IS NOT A SMALL THING HERE!”
LISTEN TO THIS!!!! THIS IS WHAT CCP CHINA IS DOING!!!
OUR OWN MEDIA IS GUILTY OF OBFUSCATING THIS EXTREME HORROR
Valuetainment
Former Brigadier General Robert Spalding full interview with Patrick Bet-David. Read Stealth War https://amzn.to/34ypyuo China’s Silent Takeover While Americas Elite Slept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8IEtlOVzq4&;t=771s
“THIS IS NOT A SMALL THING HERE!”
LISTEN TO THIS!!!! THIS IS WHAT CCP CHINA IS DOING!!!
OUR OWN MEDIA IS GUILTY OF OBFUSCATING THIS EXTREME HORROR
Valuetainment
Former Brigadier General Robert Spalding full interview with Patrick Bet-David. Read Stealth War https://amzn.to/34ypyuo China’s Silent Takeover While Americas Elite Slept.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8IEtlOVzq4&;t=771s
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.