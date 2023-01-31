Fire kills 100,000 chickens, chicken feed preventing egg laying, food shortages, Tucker Carlson

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Tucker Carlson on 30 Jan 2023 talking about a fire that killed 100,000 chickens, that people have found that 'normal' chicken feed is preventing their chickens from laying eggs, and dozens of food processing plants have mysteriously burned…
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News