Fire kills 100,000 chickens, chicken feed preventing egg laying, food shortages, Tucker Carlson
352 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
Tucker Carlson on 30 Jan 2023 talking about a fire that killed 100,000 chickens, that people have found that 'normal' chicken feed is preventing their chickens from laying eggs, and dozens of food processing plants have mysteriously burned…

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
chickenstucker carlsonfood shortagesfirearsoneggs

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
