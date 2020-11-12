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neverlosetruth: Were We Are, Where We're Headed, Rapidity Of Destruction Of Humanity Is Frightening (MIRRORED)
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246 views • November 12, 2020
neverlosetruth: Were We Are, Where We're Headed, Rapidity Of Destruction Of Humanity Is Frightening (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/TRSsTSckjsk

This is my last post on what is happening to us collectively. I post an update on my situation later on. All links are below.


Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you

Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

https://www.mediaite.com/election-2020/foxs-cavuto-cuts-off-trump-campaign-presser-with-scathing-smackdown-i-cant-in-good-countenance-continue-showing-this/

Biden
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmAx_nlMepg


https://apnews.com/article/pfizer-vaccine-effective-early-data-4f4ae2e3bad122d17742be22a2240ae8

https://www.globalresearch.ca/smoking-gun-fauci-states-covid-test-fatal-flaw-confession-beloved-expert-experts/5728933

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8925427/Official-data-exaggerating-risk-Covid-500-academics-tell-Boris-Johnson.html

https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/cdc-admits-few-deaths-are-caused-by-covid-even-death-by-heart-attack-attributed-to-covid-in-stats/

https://lbry.tv/@AtTheCrossroads:6/11-1-20-The-COVID-19-Genocide-of-2020---Claire-Edwards:c

Minks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BRm8JkvJSE

https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-do-most-people-believe-propaganda-false-flag-attacks/5728975

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/bidens-doj-must-determine-whether-trump-should-be-prosecuted/ar-BB1aPz8p

Argentina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ViLJyEKuIUE

https://weather.com/news/news/2020-11-08-tropical-storm-eta-florida-preparations-schools-closed-state-of-emergency

Florida Flooding
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFnKcAWJQtk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYhX31NEFAs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9Zz1DRrL70
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a69i36P8Kyg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGm8pEh-v7w

Jackass Meteorologist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ft5Ijb5338
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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