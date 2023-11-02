🌾 Sustainable Agriculture: A Crucial Dilemma🌱

🌍💧 Let’s explore about the Agriculture Challenges with Jonathan Lynch, Ph.D., a University Distinguished Professor in the Department of Plant Science at Pennsylvania State University. 🚜📢 http://bit.ly/3PzWsmL
He explains the prosperous nations tackle this with extensive fertilization and irrigation, but it comes with a hefty price.
💡 Unfortunately, it's not a sustainable solution.
🌽 Take corn, a critical global crop. In the US, the major expense in corn production is nitrogen fertilizer. ⚡️
🌍 A staggering amount of this fertilizer is never absorbed by the plants, leading to environmental repercussions like groundwater pollution and greenhouse gas emissions.
🌿 Discover more about these critical concerns. 📢
👉 Curious to learn more? Swipe up and dive into the full episode! 🎙️👆
