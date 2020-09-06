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Why we're helping the McCloskeys | Giuliani and Kerik
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12 views • September 06, 2020
ST. LOUIS: Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik join Patricia and Mark McCloskey to detail the couple's legal battle in the wake of the viral video which saw them displaying arms against protesters in front of their home. - with Newsmax TV's Rob Schmitt
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