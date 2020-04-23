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Doctora Merci Blanco de Colombia habla del Dióxido de Cloro para tratar el CoViD19
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32 views • April 23, 2020
Doctora Merci Blanco de Colombia habla del Dióxido de Cloro para tratar el CoViD19 y explica como funciona el CLO2 en el cuerpo humano y la forma que este gas soluble en agua desnaturaliza los patógenos por medio de la oxidación...
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