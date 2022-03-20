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The First Domino's Have Fallen & We Are Witnessing the Slow-Motion Demise of the NWO's Central Bank
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445 views • March 20, 2022
Conspiracy no more, what's happening in the world has sent in motion a cascading series of events that will lead to the inevitable fall of the Khazarian Mafia's Central Bank system of worldwide enslavement, and the immanent demise of the New World Order. Unbeknownst to most, societies around the world have been sucked dry from an unseen parasite and the Covid-Crime Against Humanity was an attempt to fully take over the host. But it failed, completely, and now nothing can stop the total destruction of the Globalist's world order.
Watch till the end, to find out how.
Watch till the end, to find out how.
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