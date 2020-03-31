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Evidence Suggests Virus Attacks Brain & Nervous System says Expert Neurologist Dr. Kevin McCairn
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34 views • March 31, 2020
Sarah Westall

Neurologist Dr. Kevin McCairn, PhD joins the program to discuss the evidence coming out that the COVID-19 pathogen is effecting the brain and central nervous system. He points to his experience with neuropsychiatric disorders and how the virus seems to be demonstrating many of the same patterns associated with different diseases that he works with at his system neuroscience and movement disorder laboratory. He believes the World Health Organization and many government officials have been dangerously misleading the public to quell fear that will only lead to more problems later. You can learn more about his work on his Youtube channel @ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy2-...

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healthnervous systembehaviorhearingsarah westallsmellcovid-19virus attacks brainneurologistdr kevin mccairn
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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