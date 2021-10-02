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Martial Law Coming Oct. 8-16, 2021, Deep 7.3 Fiji Quake, NY Hospitals Refuse to Release Newborn Babies to Non-Vaxxer Parents: October 02, 2021
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1600 views • October 02, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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EMERGENCY BROADCAST - MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT. 8-16 - SHARE TO EVERYONE
Submitted by Judith
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/3d20269d-cc25-463f-ba55-83949322ddfd
RUMBLE LINK: https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
PDF: https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
Terral’s comment-reply (10.02.2021):
Terral Croft • a few seconds from now Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@16:00: Stand up and becoming aware: Thank you for the update report and warnings. Please allow me to shed some light on related events to help you see the larger picture: You are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact Movie with an object coming from space that will terraform this planet moving through multiple magnetically induced geological pole shifts. Get more information at https://www.terral03.com in the Project Black Star Section.
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FLASH: NEW YORK HOSPITALS REFUSE TO RELEASE NEWBORN BABIES TO UN-VAXXED PARENTS
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/flash-new-york-hospitals-refuse-to-release-new-bron-babies-to-un-vaxxed-parents
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
EMERGENCY BROADCAST - MARTIAL LAW TO BE IMPLEMENTED BETWEEN OCT. 8-16 - SHARE TO EVERYONE
Submitted by Judith
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/3d20269d-cc25-463f-ba55-83949322ddfd
RUMBLE LINK: https://rumble.com/vn7hfv-emergency-broadcast-martial-law-to-be-implemented-between-oct.-8-16-share-t.html
PDF: https://yl9wj1huk5pejen62zybt2w8-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/MO-Sep-13.pdf
Terral’s comment-reply (10.02.2021):
Terral Croft • a few seconds from now Hold on, this is waiting to be approved by Brighteon.com.
@16:00: Stand up and becoming aware: Thank you for the update report and warnings. Please allow me to shed some light on related events to help you see the larger picture: You are living inside a 2012-Deep Impact Movie with an object coming from space that will terraform this planet moving through multiple magnetically induced geological pole shifts. Get more information at https://www.terral03.com in the Project Black Star Section.
--
FLASH: NEW YORK HOSPITALS REFUSE TO RELEASE NEWBORN BABIES TO UN-VAXXED PARENTS
Submitted by Jenny
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/flash-new-york-hospitals-refuse-to-release-new-bron-babies-to-un-vaxxed-parents
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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