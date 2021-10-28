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Pentagon Official Warns ISIS Attack On U.S. Imminent Thanks To Biden Afghanistan Policy
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240 views • October 28, 2021
Dan Lyman joins Owen to talk about the migrant crisis now going world wide. Dan also breaks down how Belarus has created a funnel for trafficking migrants into Europe and how the crisis has led to destabilization.
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