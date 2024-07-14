BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Positive Wisdom
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
Yeswise with Jon David Miller
50 views • 9 months ago

Most of us limit our life energy to focus on many distractions or fruitless pursuits.

For most of us, what we think is reality is actually a combination of “normalcy” bias, mythology, propaganda and “psyop“.

Awareness of multiple dimensions of reality and skills of self-observation, critical thinking and discipline are essential for clearing issues of health, emotional disturbances, misunderstanding and conflict.


~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ reality analysis & philosophy: https://holisticreality.com

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com

Keywords
deceptionfearresearchlovehealingpropagandaenergywarconsciousnessholisticmanipulationunderstandingchaoshealpsyoprealityillusioncommunityawarenesspositivewisegrowthawareinsighthypnotized
