Romania’s Calin Georgescu LEAVING politics

‘This stage of the sovereignist movement is…Over’

Also, today:

Former Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu has been summoned to the Prosecutor's Office tomorrow.

He has been charged with quoting the historical leader of the Romanian nationalist Iron Guard movement, Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, on television.

Expressing pro-Legionary sentiment in public in Romania is strictly illegal.

Reminder: Pro-EU forces in Bucharest canceled Goegescu’s win last year, and almost lost to his replacement this month.