BRUTAL! Rep. Matt Gaetz DESTROYS Liar Kevin McCarthy on Free Speech and Taking on Big Tech — IN HIS OWN WORDS

Rep. Matt Gaetz - The real Kevin McCarthy won’t take on Big Tech. He’ll work with them to censor conservatives like @RepBarryMoore. He should not be Speaker.
For background details, see this article published today 11/30:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/11/brutal-rep-matt-gaetz-destroys-liar-kevin-mccarthy-free-speech-taking-big-tech-words-video/
