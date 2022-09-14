How To Defeat CBDC

MUST WATCH: 👆
THIS IS NOT A CONSPIRACY
LISTEN TO WHAT THIS WOMAN IS SAYING, especially if you still cannot see what coming very soon.
She provides a VERY LOGICAL SOLUTION at the end of this short video.
JOIN 💚💛❤️ 👇
@TruthNow7
@TruthNow7Chat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.