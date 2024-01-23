Can God Be Censored? | Fire Power Ep. 13

Tonight to Fire Power: Last week 'they, the unnamed, tried something new on us. They wanted us to believe that only 199 people were watching us live last Wednesday. We do not know how they did it, but our total views on all platforms is now over 300,000. It is at the point where we are not guilty for what we have done or said but of what we might say or do. "Can God Be Censored?" That is the question that we're going to answer tonight. We know that sounds kind of crazy, but there's a lot of censorship going on, especially on social media platforms. The censorship on these platforms is critical and serves a purpose. Tonight we welcome Steve Brown of Resource Group Media and Pastor Alan DiDio of Encounter Ministries, two experts in the field that understand this probably better than anybody you're going to hear from.





