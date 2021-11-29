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Austrians Get Locked Into Their Homes, The Elite's Come Out To Play
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223 views • November 29, 2021
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The elites in Austria live by their own rules as the Federal President & Health Minister & other government members celebrate at a gala event without masks 😷
🇦🇹 As Austria is plunged into yet another full lockdown, this is their politicians yesterday night, angry yet?
The elites in Austria live by their own rules as the Federal President & Health Minister & other government members celebrate at a gala event without masks 😷
🇦🇹 As Austria is plunged into yet another full lockdown, this is their politicians yesterday night, angry yet?
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