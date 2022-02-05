Illuminati Invasion Deactivated - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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Concerning Super Bowl halftime performance lineup
How witchcraft is promoted during the Super Bowl
The God Who Speaks documentary validates the Bible’s authority
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup: https://bit.ly/349rn5R
Video of Witchcraft Influence on Super Bowl: https://bit.ly/341CCNS
The God Who Speaks Website: https://thegodwhospeaks.org/
The God Who Speaks Trailer: https://bit.ly/3od5Ek7
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Amy Interviews MK Ultra Survivor Kay Tolman: https://bit.ly/3IYWsbl
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