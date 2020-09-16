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COVID911 - INSURGENCY
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34 views • September 16, 2020
COVID911 - INSURGENCY
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
the comments below are from the post on Bitchute
original source :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4js4ckMqvMMR/
First published at 21:44 UTC on June 28th, 2020.
turtletrade
You're being scammed by enemies of America who occupy powerful positions in government and the media.
November 2020 is the way we, the people, can fight back. Know your enemy. Ditch the masks. Rise. #Covid911
I expect a swift deletion, because…
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
the comments below are from the post on Bitchute
original source :
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4js4ckMqvMMR/
First published at 21:44 UTC on June 28th, 2020.
turtletrade
You're being scammed by enemies of America who occupy powerful positions in government and the media.
November 2020 is the way we, the people, can fight back. Know your enemy. Ditch the masks. Rise. #Covid911
I expect a swift deletion, because…
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