Lost Civilizations Knew More Than We Do—What Did They Know? | Brad Olsen

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Researcher, author, and publisher Brad Olsen rejoins the program to dive deeper into the hidden history of our world. In this fascinating discussion, we explore the reported giants of Patagonia, ancient maps that appear to accurately depict Antarctica and other regions of the world long before modern exploration—and long before these areas were covered in ice.

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Olsen shares insights into lost civilizations and the advanced knowledge they may have possessed, raising serious questions about our understanding of human history. If these civilizations existed at a higher level than we’ve been told, what does that mean for who we are today—and where we are headed?

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This is a deep conversation that challenges conventional narratives and opens the door to a much bigger picture of humanity’s past, present, and future.

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You can get copies of Brad’s books at https://CCCpublishing.com

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further