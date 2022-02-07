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19-Year-Old Teenager Emma Burkey Speaks Up After Developing Adverse Reaction Following J&J Covid Shot 💉
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41 views • February 07, 2022
19-Year-Old Teenager Emma Burkey Speaks Up After Developing Adverse Reaction Following J&J Covid Shot 💉
Emma says she had to undergo five surgeries in total including 3 brain surgeries with feeding and breathing tubes, as well as overcoming four strokes that affected both sides of her body.
These are the stories Big Pharma doesn’t want you to hear.
Emma says she had to undergo five surgeries in total including 3 brain surgeries with feeding and breathing tubes, as well as overcoming four strokes that affected both sides of her body.
These are the stories Big Pharma doesn’t want you to hear.
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