Moment of penetrating (Israeli) bombs hitting the building of the Syrian General Staff in Damascus and objective control of the strikes from an Israeli drone. Happened yesterday, July 16th.

Debris flies into passing cars.

German Chancellor Merz and British Prime Minister Starmer signed a military treaty in London.

According to the press, the document obliges them to defend each other in the event of an armed attack.

The main reason for strategic cooperation in the document is Russia, but another reason is also mentioned - concerns about the reliability of the US defense commitments within NATO under Trump. The thing is that Berlin, without its own nuclear weapons, is covered by the "US nuclear umbrella", which, apparently, forced it to turn to London now.

The British Government has officially lowered the legal voting age from 18 to 16.







According to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner:

We are taking action to break down barriers to participation that will ensure more people have the opportunity to engage in UK democracy, supporting our Plan for Change and delivering on our manifesto commitment to give 16-year-olds the right to vote.

The last time that the UK lowered the voting age was in 1969, when it was lowered from 21 to 18.