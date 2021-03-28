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News Panel 9 | Report 213| Dangers of Agenda 21/2030/Great Reset/COVID Mayhem/Proven Science, & Empowering Solutions for Humanity
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122 views • March 28, 2021
Open discussion about the dangers and transhumanizing plans of Agenda 21/2030 and the Great Reset such as human bonds, impact investing, the surveillance of children and the Internet of Bodies, the great dangers of masks as they enact social conditioning and cause medical harm--described by Dr. Andy Kaufman and Dr. John Reizer from their patient-reports--the failures of current and long established debt-based banking, and discussion of possible solutions in public banking, waking up the world via social media, inviting mainstream media reporters and publishers to speak out including on our panels, and inviting whistleblowers from every space including telecom, pharma, banking, law, military and police to come forward and take a stand for humanity.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Sandi Adams' website:
https://www.sandiadams.uk
Dr. Andy Kaufman's website:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Info on the Philadelphia freedom rally rally (now on Dec 6): www. theunmasked.net
Justin Walker's New Chartist Movement website:
https://www.newchartistmovement.org.uk/
Dr. John Reizer's website:
https://nofakenews.net/
Ellen Brown's websites:
https://ellenbrown.com/
http://PublicBankingInstitute.org
Ellen's latest article, posted on ScheerPost:
Why the Fed Needs Public Banks/
https://scheerpost.com/2020/12/01/the-fed-needs-public-banks-now-more-than-ever/
LINKS FOR MORE:
Sandi Adams' website:
https://www.sandiadams.uk
Dr. Andy Kaufman's website:
https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/
Info on the Philadelphia freedom rally rally (now on Dec 6): www. theunmasked.net
Justin Walker's New Chartist Movement website:
https://www.newchartistmovement.org.uk/
Dr. John Reizer's website:
https://nofakenews.net/
Ellen Brown's websites:
https://ellenbrown.com/
http://PublicBankingInstitute.org
Ellen's latest article, posted on ScheerPost:
Why the Fed Needs Public Banks/
https://scheerpost.com/2020/12/01/the-fed-needs-public-banks-now-more-than-ever/
Keywords
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