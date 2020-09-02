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Episode 112 - The Truth About August 2020
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40 views • September 02, 2020
August 2020 was rather tame when compared to recent months but it still had plenty to offer including: the DNC and RNC national conventions, George Floyd, Trump executive orders, Coronavirus, and continued riots in Democrat-run cities.
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