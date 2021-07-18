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7/18/2021 -- West Coast USA Seismic Unrest -- Volcanoes, Fires, Quakes, and Hot Spots
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231 views • July 19, 2021
Volcanoes, Fires, Hot Spots, and Quakes.....It's all a bit much to try to fit into an hour long update.. I'll try to do my best :)
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https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial/clip/BlatantComfortableYakSMOrc
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