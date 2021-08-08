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Alex Jones with Mike Lindell. Evidence demonstrates part of "Project Mocking Bird"
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750 views • August 08, 2021
Mr. Lindell is presenting evidence on August 10th, 11th and 12th. that China (China Communist Party) with U.S. government officials and the mainstream news media. Manipulated the 2020 presidential election to have president Trump lose the election.
More proof that many people in the U.S. government are part of this coup.
Project Mocking Bird.
CLICK THE LINK BELOW.
WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2-qyH1NkT0/
More proof that many people in the U.S. government are part of this coup.
Project Mocking Bird.
CLICK THE LINK BELOW.
WHY IS NOBODY TALKING ABOUT THIS?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2-qyH1NkT0/
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