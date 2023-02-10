--> WARNING <-- From Student Athlete

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Student athlete, took mandated COVID shot, 4 days later diagnosed with myocarditis, says “it isn’t right to be forced to take these vaccines because there are serious side effects, and no one knows long term effects. Other student athletes had heart surgery after this vaccine”
video source: t.me/covid19negativereactions