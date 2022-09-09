Steve Bannon Joins Alex Jones [After Arrest To Rally Patriots For War Of Information]

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Steve Bannon Joins Alex Jones After Arrest To Rally Patriots For New Revolutionary War Of Information
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BOMBSHELL: “Jack-Booted Gestapo Has to Show Up at Their Door!” — Steve Bannon Tells Charlie Kirk 35 Trump Allies Had Homes Raided by FBI on Thursday (VIDEO)
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/bombshell-steve-bannon-tells-charlie-kirk-35-trump-allies-homes-raided-fbi-thursday/