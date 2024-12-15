BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Κρίσιμες Ώρες-Crucial Hours
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
Έλεγε η κακιά κουτσοδόντα μάγισσα με το μεγάλο κεφάλι, η Καλυψώ, ότι είχε για 10 χρόνια πνευματικό τον Άγιο Πορφύριο και ότι αυτός την έστειλε στον Γέροντα Παύλο κτλ, κτλ. Βάθος αμέτρητο τα ψέμματα αυτής της ταλαίπωρης ύπαρξης.... Καλυψώ καλύτερα να μασάς (φυσικά τζάμπα ε;) παρά να μιλάς, γιατί και καλημέρα να πείς κι αυτό ψεύτικο θα είναι. Απλά, η μαγισσούλα του Κορωπίου διάβασε κάποια βιβλία και αντέγραψε ιστορίες πραγματικών προσκυνητών που όντως γνώρισαν κάποιους αγίους και τις παρουσιάζει σαν δικές της. Φυσικά τίποτε από αυτά που λέει δεν συνέβη στην πραγματικότητα.... Στο κεφάλι της ίσως να έγιναν κάποια πράγματα, άλλωστε γι' αυτό είναι και τόσο μεγάλο!!

The evil gossiping witch with the big head, Calypso, used to say that she had St. Porphyrios as her spiritual director for 10 years and that he sent her to Elder Paul, etc., etc. The depth of the lies of this poor existence is immeasurable.... Calypso better to chew (for free of course ha?) than to talk, for even to say good morning will be false. It's just that the witch of Koropi has read some books and copied stories of real pilgrims who actually met some saints and presents them as her own. Of course none of what she says actually happened.... In her head some things may have happened, after all that's why she is so big!!!

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
