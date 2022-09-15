You'll Need Your High Top For This Plymouth Walking Tour and Mayflower

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Friday September 9, 2022
The Jenney https://thejenney.org/JENNEY INTERPRETIVE CENTRE
The Jenney is dedicated to conveying the impact 51 Pilgrims have had on the founding and ongoing development of the United States and to the importance of passing the history of our country from generation to generation.
EDUCATIONAL TOURS AND PROGRAMS
DISCOVER PLYMOUTH’S HISTORY – A WALKING TOUR
It all starts here! Designed to give you an overview of what transpired when the Pilgrims arrived in Plymouth. Learn about the people, places, and events of the beginning of our country as you walk along Town Brook where our Forefathers lived and walked hundreds of years ago. What led them to come to America? Is Plymouth Rock really the rock they stepped on? Come find out why we know it is. Tour includes Brewster Gardens, Plymouth Rock and the historic waterfront area monuments, Cole’s Hill, Leyden Street and Town Square.
A 90-minute interpretive tour led by our guide in period clothing. Free parking in the lot on Spring Lane. Tour begins at 48 Summer Street at The Jenney. The walk is about a mile and a half. Path is stroller and wheelchair friendly. Comfortable shoes are suggested. Reservations are required.
1st Day Friday, September 9, 2022
Leo Martin takes you on a" Walking Tour" through Plymouth Massachusetts, ending at the Grist Wheel then travel over to the Mayflower 2. The Grist Mill is real Working Grist Mill. A Water Wheel for grinding Corn into flour.
Special speaker Expert on William Bradford. Who a descendant of William Bradford and Noah Webster. Amy Deman William Bradford was the Governor of Plymouth Plantation.
Noah Webster wrote the Webster dictionary of 1828
The walk the Mayflower 2 discovering it's secrets.
The Covenant Restoring the Ancient Paths
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Resistance Chicks
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