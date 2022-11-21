Was FTX A Democrat Money Laundering Scheme?

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Nov 17, 2022One thing you will not see is the mainstream media looking into failed crypto-exchange/ponzi scheme FTX. Why? It's founder, Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was the second largest Democrat Party donor after George Soros. SBF's parents were part of the financial deep state. And, to top it all, FTX was involved in sending millions of dollars to Ukraine. If this were a Republican scheme, the NYT and WaPo would be all over it, but because it was to the benefit of the Democrats and Ukraine, it remains just a...conspiracy theory.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.