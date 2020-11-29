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Aşılar GÜVENLİ mi? ASIL GERÇEKLER nedir? İstatistikler ve Bilim İnsanları Neler Söylüyor...
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11 views • November 29, 2020
Aşılar GÜVENLİ mi? ASIL GERÇEKLER nedir? İstatistikler ve Bilim İnsanları Aşıların Tehlikeleri Hakkında Neler Söylüyor?
Sizin Çocuğunuz, Sizin kararınız...
Çeviri @_dobraanne_ (instagram) tarafından yapılmış olup tarafımızdan seslendirilmiştir.
Bu kısa ama çarpıcı videoyu tüm ebeveynlerin dikkatine sunuyoruz.
Dediğimiz gibi, bu videoda söylenenlere İNANMAYIN, her bilgiyi tek tek kaynaklarından doğrulayın ve inanmanın ötesine geçip artık gerçeği BİLİN !
***
KAYNAKLAR :
Immunization Schedules
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html
A National and State Profile of Leading Health Problems and Health Care Quality for US Children: Key Insurance Disparities and Across-State Variations
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1876285910002500
Short list of adverse side effects (videodaki adres çalışmıyor, ikinci adres çalışıyor)
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ican-reply-1.pdf
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf
Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: rotavirus vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230057/table/results.t19/?report=objectonly
Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children
https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf
VAERS Table of Reportable Events Following Vaccination*
https://vaers.hhs.gov/docs/vaers_table_of_reportable_events_following_vaccination.pdf
Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse
Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203
CDC vaccine excipient and media summary
https://vaccine.guide/vaccine-ingredients/overview/cdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary/
Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203
Immunization Graphs:
Natural Infectious Disease Declines; Immunization
Effectiveness; and Immunization Dangers
http://whale.to/vaccine/ImmunizationGraphs-RO2009.pdf
Violation Tracker Industry Summary Page
http://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/industry/pharmaceuticals
Merck Has Some Explaining To Do Over Its MMR Vaccine Claims
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/lawrence-solomon/merck-whistleblowers_b_5881914.html
GlaxoSmithKline to Plead Guilty and Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Fraud Allegations and Failure to Report Safety Data
http://justice.gov/opa/pr/glaxosmithkline-plead-guilty-and-pay-3-billion-resolve-fraud-allegations-and-failure-report
Merck accused of stonewalling in mumps vaccine antitrust lawsuit
http://reuters.com/article/health-vaccine-idusl1n0yq0w820150604
CDC Scientist: 'We scheduled meeting to destroy vaccine-autism study documents'
http://sharylattkisson.com/2016/03/cdc-scientist-we-scheduled-meeting-to-destroy-vaccine-autism-study-documents
Former CDC head lands vaccine job at Merck
reuters.com/article/us-merck-gerberding-idustre5bk2k520091221
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Vaxxed I
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Vaxxed II
https://www.brighteon.com/7dd88704-75fe-4ea8-9653-4f265e0c3427
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
http://nvic.org/injury-compensation/origihanlaw.aspx
Ask Your Doctor: Are You Being Bribed to Recommend Vaccines?
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/06/02/bribery-affects-vaccination-rates.aspx
Dollars for Docs
How Industry Dollars Reached Your Doctors
http://projects.propublica.org/docdollars
Sizin Çocuğunuz, Sizin kararınız...
Çeviri @_dobraanne_ (instagram) tarafından yapılmış olup tarafımızdan seslendirilmiştir.
Bu kısa ama çarpıcı videoyu tüm ebeveynlerin dikkatine sunuyoruz.
Dediğimiz gibi, bu videoda söylenenlere İNANMAYIN, her bilgiyi tek tek kaynaklarından doğrulayın ve inanmanın ötesine geçip artık gerçeği BİLİN !
***
KAYNAKLAR :
Immunization Schedules
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html
A National and State Profile of Leading Health Problems and Health Care Quality for US Children: Key Insurance Disparities and Across-State Variations
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1876285910002500
Short list of adverse side effects (videodaki adres çalışmıyor, ikinci adres çalışıyor)
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ican-reply-1.pdf
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf
Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: rotavirus vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230057/table/results.t19/?report=objectonly
Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children
https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf
VAERS Table of Reportable Events Following Vaccination*
https://vaers.hhs.gov/docs/vaers_table_of_reportable_events_following_vaccination.pdf
Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse
Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203
CDC vaccine excipient and media summary
https://vaccine.guide/vaccine-ingredients/overview/cdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary/
Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203
Immunization Graphs:
Natural Infectious Disease Declines; Immunization
Effectiveness; and Immunization Dangers
http://whale.to/vaccine/ImmunizationGraphs-RO2009.pdf
Violation Tracker Industry Summary Page
http://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/industry/pharmaceuticals
Merck Has Some Explaining To Do Over Its MMR Vaccine Claims
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/lawrence-solomon/merck-whistleblowers_b_5881914.html
GlaxoSmithKline to Plead Guilty and Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Fraud Allegations and Failure to Report Safety Data
http://justice.gov/opa/pr/glaxosmithkline-plead-guilty-and-pay-3-billion-resolve-fraud-allegations-and-failure-report
Merck accused of stonewalling in mumps vaccine antitrust lawsuit
http://reuters.com/article/health-vaccine-idusl1n0yq0w820150604
CDC Scientist: 'We scheduled meeting to destroy vaccine-autism study documents'
http://sharylattkisson.com/2016/03/cdc-scientist-we-scheduled-meeting-to-destroy-vaccine-autism-study-documents
Former CDC head lands vaccine job at Merck
reuters.com/article/us-merck-gerberding-idustre5bk2k520091221
https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Vaxxed I
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Vaxxed II
https://www.brighteon.com/7dd88704-75fe-4ea8-9653-4f265e0c3427
The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
http://nvic.org/injury-compensation/origihanlaw.aspx
Ask Your Doctor: Are You Being Bribed to Recommend Vaccines?
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/06/02/bribery-affects-vaccination-rates.aspx
Dollars for Docs
How Industry Dollars Reached Your Doctors
http://projects.propublica.org/docdollars
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