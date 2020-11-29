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Aşılar GÜVENLİ mi? ASIL GERÇEKLER nedir? İstatistikler ve Bilim İnsanları Neler Söylüyor...
Corona Gerçeği
Corona Gerçeği
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11 views • November 29, 2020
Aşılar GÜVENLİ mi? ASIL GERÇEKLER nedir? İstatistikler ve Bilim İnsanları Aşıların Tehlikeleri Hakkında Neler Söylüyor?
Sizin Çocuğunuz, Sizin kararınız...

Çeviri @_dobraanne_ (instagram) tarafından yapılmış olup tarafımızdan seslendirilmiştir.

Bu kısa ama çarpıcı videoyu tüm ebeveynlerin dikkatine sunuyoruz.

Dediğimiz gibi, bu videoda söylenenlere İNANMAYIN, her bilgiyi tek tek kaynaklarından doğrulayın ve inanmanın ötesine geçip artık gerçeği BİLİN !

***

KAYNAKLAR :

Immunization Schedules
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html

A National and State Profile of Leading Health Problems and Health Care Quality for US Children: Key Insurance Disparities and Across-State Variations
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1876285910002500

Short list of adverse side effects (videodaki adres çalışmıyor, ikinci adres çalışıyor)
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/ican-reply-1.pdf
https://www.icandecide.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/ICAN-Reply-1.pdf

Vaccinated versus unvaccinated children: rotavirus vaccines
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK230057/table/results.t19/?report=objectonly

Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6- to 12-year-old U.S. children
https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-3-186.pdf

VAERS Table of Reportable Events Following Vaccination*
https://vaers.hhs.gov/docs/vaers_table_of_reportable_events_following_vaccination.pdf

Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse
Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203

CDC vaccine excipient and media summary
https://vaccine.guide/vaccine-ingredients/overview/cdc-vaccine-excipient-and-media-summary/
Aluminum Neurotoxicity in Preterm Infants Receiving Intravenous-Feeding Solutions
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/nejm199705293362203

Immunization Graphs:
Natural Infectious Disease Declines; Immunization
Effectiveness; and Immunization Dangers
http://whale.to/vaccine/ImmunizationGraphs-RO2009.pdf

Violation Tracker Industry Summary Page
http://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/industry/pharmaceuticals
Merck Has Some Explaining To Do Over Its MMR Vaccine Claims
https://www.huffingtonpost.ca/lawrence-solomon/merck-whistleblowers_b_5881914.html

GlaxoSmithKline to Plead Guilty and Pay $3 Billion to Resolve Fraud Allegations and Failure to Report Safety Data
http://justice.gov/opa/pr/glaxosmithkline-plead-guilty-and-pay-3-billion-resolve-fraud-allegations-and-failure-report

Merck accused of stonewalling in mumps vaccine antitrust lawsuit
http://reuters.com/article/health-vaccine-idusl1n0yq0w820150604

CDC Scientist: 'We scheduled meeting to destroy vaccine-autism study documents'
http://sharylattkisson.com/2016/03/cdc-scientist-we-scheduled-meeting-to-destroy-vaccine-autism-study-documents

Former CDC head lands vaccine job at Merck
reuters.com/article/us-merck-gerberding-idustre5bk2k520091221

https://vaxxedthemovie.com/
Vaxxed I
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Vaxxed II
https://www.brighteon.com/7dd88704-75fe-4ea8-9653-4f265e0c3427

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986
http://nvic.org/injury-compensation/origihanlaw.aspx

Ask Your Doctor: Are You Being Bribed to Recommend Vaccines?
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2012/06/02/bribery-affects-vaccination-rates.aspx

Dollars for Docs
How Industry Dollars Reached Your Doctors
http://projects.propublica.org/docdollars
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