Dr. Jane Ruby Show





November 18, 2022





On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, a serious warning about the next PLAN-demic coming, a triple wave of three flus in the latest scam to keep fears up and mRNA bioweapons going into the human race. Dr. Jane reviews the realities, truths and the best ways to protect yourself from this propaganda including rumors of Ebola outbreaks.

The show concludes with “Ask Dr. Jane” and a prayer reading and discussion of Isaiah 12:4 -5. Happy and Blessed Thanksgiving to all of you from Dr. Jane and the rest of the Stew Crew!

This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth in Medicine.





Dr. Jane's Website: drjaneruby.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1vivrw-outsmart-the-triple-plan-demic.html