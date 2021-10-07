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Why Did Several US Banks and Internet Providers All 'Go Dark' at the Same Time on October 6th?
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221 views • October 07, 2021
On October 6th several businesses all went 'dark' and had Internet outages around the same time all throughout the United States. It was very odd to see major banks and tele-communication companies all going down between 6pm and 9pm on Wednesday October 6th. Are they (the Powers That Be) setting us up for the big 'power outage' that so many of us feel is pending?
Related links:
https://downdetector.com/archive/
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.ua7.html
Related video:
Is October 15th Going to Bring On 'Dark October' and Did Facebook Scrub Grandma's Baby Pictures?
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Related links:
https://downdetector.com/archive/
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.ua7.html
Related video:
Is October 15th Going to Bring On 'Dark October' and Did Facebook Scrub Grandma's Baby Pictures?
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O2gRkSVBLvWs/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
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Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
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