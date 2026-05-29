When mothers work & reptilian teachers indoctrinate bewitch children then Noah’s nephilims take over

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2026). When post-1960s Western feminist nations' mothers start working jobs & let the "5,000 year old hidden matriarchal rulers" androgynous Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist elite demon spirit public school teachers raise their children & indoctrinate them with feminism to demon-possess them & bewitch them with witchcraft, then the Noah's days nephilim return to take over & exterminate them with nuclear war as usual. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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