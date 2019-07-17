Is Coffee Bad For You | How Much Caffeine In A Cup Of Coffee | Responding To Your Comments

Is coffee bad for you. Responding to your comments how much caffeine in a cup of coffee, how much coffee is too much and more.



One of my favourite notifications is your comments and as you may already know more often than not I'll get back to you with a reply and heart. If you'd like more information on any of the questions I've answered or have a question, then let me know so I can try and either dedicate a video to it or get back to you in next months responding to your comments.



A few of my favourite questions/comments from this video are:



1) I have a question to Is "It Bad Drinking Coffee?"



2) Why you keep moving around? Lol great video though



3) Hello I’m Helena I’m studying pharmacy in Belgium. I would be grateful if you could explain your study methods?



4) My breath was taken away watching this video... very well done ;-)



5) Is hot tea with honey good too? Since you said not "hot drinks"