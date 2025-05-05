© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨Elon Musk's Father Ukraine Is A Dictatorship, Zelensky A 'WILLING Pawn'
'Zelensky is clearly a very willing pawn. Nearly all of the opposition parties in Ukraine have been imprisoned or confined. Zelensky probably has about 4% support in Ukraine, nothing like a popular leader. So for all intents and purposes, Ukraine is a dictatorship.'
-Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk on the latest episode of Going Underground
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6sxrdj-elon-musks-father-on-starlink-for-gaza-zelenskys-dictatorship-in-ukraine-vl.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp