🚨Elon Musk's Father Ukraine Is A Dictatorship, Zelensky A 'WILLING Pawn'

'Zelensky is clearly a very willing pawn. Nearly all of the opposition parties in Ukraine have been imprisoned or confined. Zelensky probably has about 4% support in Ukraine, nothing like a popular leader. So for all intents and purposes, Ukraine is a dictatorship.'

-Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk on the latest episode of Going Underground





FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v6sxrdj-elon-musks-father-on-starlink-for-gaza-zelenskys-dictatorship-in-ukraine-vl.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp