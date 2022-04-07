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The Wild Doc's Response to Candace Owens Episode 4: Baby’s First Shot In The Dark (Hepatitis B)
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25 views • April 07, 2022
I am also doing a short review of Episode 3: Circumcision Decision (Vitamin K Continued). Candace did a wonderful job and I have not personally done a deep dive into circumcision research so I will only be touching briefly on Episode 3 before discussing Episode 4.
Links: https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2010423/the-wild-docs-response-to-candace-owens-episode-4-baby-s-first-shot-in-the-dark-hepatitis-b-p
Links: https://thewilddoc.locals.com/post/2010423/the-wild-docs-response-to-candace-owens-episode-4-baby-s-first-shot-in-the-dark-hepatitis-b-p
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